SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Research shows that in the past more than half of all Americans planned to grill on July 4. And according to several food industry websites, lots of hot dogs were on the grill in 2022.

AgHires estimates that 150 million hot dogs are eaten on July 4. If those hot dogs weren’t beef hot dogs, they may have come from Iowa. Thirty-three percent of all hot dogs come from Iowa.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says 150 million hot dogs is enough to stretch from D.C. to Los Angeles more than five times.

What goes with hot dogs on July 4? Buns, of course. Eat This, Not That! website says sales of hot dog buns increase dramatically around July 4.

Americans also like baked beans on the 4th of July. The U.S. Dry Bean Council says July is baked bean month. The council said that in 2009, about 50 million pounds of baked beans were eaten in July. The number is still being quoted by various sources so the pounds must not have changed that much.

While hot dogs and baked beans are popular, burgers and steak and chicken are also popular, according to AgHires. Burgers, steak, hot dogs and chicken are the most popular grilled foods.

Food and recipe websites list corn on the cob as a staple for July 4 cookouts. Americans also like coleslaw, potato salad and watermelon on July 4.

The cost of the 2023 July 4 cookout for 10 family members or friends is 3% lower than in 2022 but still 14% higher than two years ago, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The organization does a market basket survey each year for July 4. The cost of the July 4 cookout is $67.73. The price is attached to foods typically eaten on July 4 cookouts such as hamburgers, chicken, potato salad, beans and similar.

Hamburger buns, homemade potato salad and ground beef all cost more than last year. A package of hamburger buns increased 17% from last year.

The price of chicken and pork chops has decreased.