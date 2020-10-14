16 counties to change to orange, or high, risk level on Friday

As COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, Gov. Doug Burgum at his Wednesday press briefing announced the change of 16 counties’ risk levels to orange, or high risk level.

The risk level changes to orange for the following counties on Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.:

Bottineau

Williams

Mountrail

McHenry

McKenzie

Dunn

McLean

Benson

Golden Valley

Stark

Morton

Burleigh

Cass

Sioux

Emmons

Dickey

Also effective Friday, the updated ND Smart Restart guidelines are as follows for counties under these risk designations:

Critical (red): Non-essential businesses closed

High (orange): 25% occupancy with a cap of 50 people (changed from non-essential businesses closed); encourage businesses to require face coverings

Moderate (yellow): 50% occupancy with a cap of 100 people (down from 250); encourage businesses to require face coverings

Low (green): 75% occupancy with a cap of 200 people (down from 500)

New Normal (blue): operate as usual.

Nine counties will move from low risk to moderate risk, and two are moving from the new normal to low risk, which you can see in the map above.

The changes to county risk levels are specific to large gatherings and businesses, not the instructional model within K-12 schools, Burgum said.