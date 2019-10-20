Fashion show lets Down syndrome models strut their stuff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — One model sashayed down the runway with a leather jacket and a guitar, basking in applause from the crowd. Another danced and strutted in a multicolored bomber coat.

A toddler had a little help with her modeling turn, holding on to an adult as she wore a peach outfit with a tutu. And another young woman wore a leopard coat over a T-Shirt with the message: “Go Love Yourself.”

Though New York’s Fashion Week wrapped more than a month ago, there was plenty of fierce fashion at the second annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” on Wednesday, an event that allows young people with Down syndrome to share their talent.

Gigi’s Playhouse is a national education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down syndrome, from infants to teens, to engage more fully in their homes, schools and communities. Eileen McClary, an associate for the New York chapter and director of the fashion show, said the event was an effort to let its members be advocates for the center.

“I think it’s clear from all of the models that it was a wild success, and it kind of blends the two intersections of my life, which are philanthropy and fashion,” she said.

Laura Lyle, 16, one of the models, was beaming after the show.

“It was really fun. I loved walking down, showing everybody the outfits, and I feel like we’re making a difference,” she said.

Malik Jabbar, 15, who modeled last year, said some of the participants may have found their next calling. “We walked down the aisle, we see beautiful faces, and the smiles on (all of) us,” he said. “In the future, we’ll all become the next top 10 models.

An after-party helped raise money for the chapter. While there were lots of hands needed to put on the event, including Gigi’s Playhouse staff, Bloomingdale’s and volunteers, McClary said seeing all the happy faces on the catwalk and in the audience made it all worth it.

“It just shows the power and just involvement of this (Down syndrome) community, and I can’t wait to do more things with them,” she said. “To me, it’s one of the most inspiring things that you could ever be a part of. … All of these models are some of the happiest people I’ve ever come in contact with. And if you ever want to feel joy like I think this entire store felt tonight, you can be a part of this.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Wounded Warrior Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior Project"

Flooding in Jamestown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding in Jamestown"

Kurdish Community Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Community Protest"

Tampon Tax Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampon Tax Protest"

KX Man Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Man Show"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Williston State Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston State Event"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge