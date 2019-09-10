19 ND counties eligible for disaster funding

This Wednesday, March 27, 2019, photo provided by the North Dakota Governor’s Office shows lengthy ice jams that have backed up in the Yellowstone River, and flooding that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes in western North Dakota and eastern Montana. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide flood emergency after touring the area. A submerged section of Highway 200 between Cartwright, N.D., and Fairview, Mont., remained closed Wednesday. (Mark Staples/North Dakota Governor’s Office via AP)

$150 million dollars in assistance is now available for counties affected by disaster this past spring.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that they are accepting applications through the Community Facilities Program.
These funds may be used for relief in rural communities recovering from natural disasters.

North Dakota counties eligible for funding are as follows:

  • Adams, Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Grand Forks, Grant, Hettinger, LaMoure, Logan, McKenzie, Morton, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Traill and Walsh

“We recognize the tough times facing rural America, which is why we worked to provide these USDA funds to assist our communities as they recover from the losses and challenges caused by natural disasters, like flooding,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Over 100 types of projects are eligible, and grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices until the funds have been exhausted. 
Those eligible to apply include municipalities, public bodies, non-profit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.

Funds are rewarded on a graduated scale and were included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which the president signed into law on June 6, 2019.

