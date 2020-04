A lucky New Town Powerball player became a millionaire overnight.

A $1 million Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s draw won by matching five white balls. The winning numbers were 2, 20, 49, 61, 67 and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at Jason’s Super Foods, at 975 Eagle Drive in New Town. Jason’s Super Foods will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.