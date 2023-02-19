MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame made their way to the northern part of our state today to host their 28th annual banquet.

This weekend in Minot, nominees in multiple different categories will be voted on by the board of directors as well as trustees. Those selected will then be inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Before casting their vote, voters will hear the stories of each and every nominee. The president of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame says these nominees extend far beyond ranching and rodeos.

“One of the most important functions that we get to be a part of, is to recognize these individuals,” said North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame President Gerald Stokka. “Whether they’re men, or they’re women, or Native American, it doesn’t matter. Do they fit the category? Do they fit the standards of getting into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame? That’s what we’re determining right now.”

The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame is based in Medora. For more information on this Hall of Fame, visit their website.