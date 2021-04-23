2 deaths, 154 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,172

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 106,537.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,172 as of April 22. That’s up 21 cases from April 21.

The last time active positives were at that level was April 13, when 1,133 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,435. They declined to 571 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

35 were in Cass County

22 were in Burleigh County

11 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Williams County

5 were in Morton County

19 were in Ward County

6 were in Stark County

Deaths

2 deaths were reported

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County

Woman in her 50s from Cass County

A total of 1,486 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,223 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 251 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 103,879 people are considered recovered from the 106,537 positive cases, an increase of 130 from April 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 22 (130) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (154).

Hospitalizations

41 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 22, which is hasn’t changed since April 21. A total of 4,081 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.