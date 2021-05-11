2 months later, an update on the Coal Creek Station sale

It was announced in March that there’s a pending sale for Coal Creek Station, but we have yet to hear who is buying it.

Sen. John Hoeven says he’s excited, and more news should be coming soon.

As for now, all he’s saying is the focus is on the process is carbon capture.

“I call it cracking the code. Just like we cracked the code on the Bakken, I think we can do it on carbon capture and storage and storage in coal-fired electric, where we capture the carbon and store it,” Hoeven said.

The interested party plans to pursue carbon capture and sequestration.

At the time, Gov. Doug Burgum told KX News he expected a further announcement this summer.