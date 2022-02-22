I’d like 2 visit with you about 2 things: First, the calendar alignment that makes for dates like today and, second, the significance of the number 2 throughout history.

A 2 by itself is pretty much nothing special. It’s 2 — one more than 1 and one less than 3.

Ah, but put a string of 2’s 2gether — as in 2/22/22 — and the multiplicity of 2’s becomes something almost mystical.

Repetitive numbers of three or more are often called “Angel Number,” and they supposedly point 2 some event or moment of significance in your life. They usually appear just before the start of something important (think wedding, for example) or the end of something (think divorce).

In some numerology circles, the number 2 is considered a feminine force. It supposedly represents cooperation, balance, intuition, grace and more.

In mathematics, 2 is the smallest prime number, and the only even prime number.

2 is also the base of the binary number system, consisting of 0’s and 1’s, which is at the heart of just about everything that is digital.

Our brain is divided into 2 cerebral hemispheres.

The number 2 is significant in American history. The Continental Congress voted 2 declare independence from England on July 2, 1776. The written and printed version of the Declaration of Independence was dated July 4, but it wasn’t signed until August 2, 1776.

In North Dakota, Highway 2 runs 358 miles across the state from Williston 2 Grand Forks. Interestingly, Highway 2 is longer than Interstate 94 across the state. I-94 runs only 352 miles from Beach 2 Fargo, six miles less in length than Highway 2.

Of course, 2 be fair, Highway 2 meanders a lot across the state; I-94 is, essentially, a straight line across North Dakota.

It’s an interesting coincidence that this day of 2’s should also fall on a 2sday. But it’s not a rare alignment — it happens once every 400 years or so in our calendar system. In 1622 and 1222, February 22 also fell on a 2sday. In 2422, February 22 will again fall on a 2sday.

You can also find many years where February 2 falls on a2sday, 2.

After 2day, you’ll have 2 wait 11 years before you get another “grand alignment” of the same number as a calendar date — 3/3/33.

So, enjoy your 2’s 2today. Celebrate this afternoon at 2:22:22 p.m. for that one second. And we’ll meet up again in 11 years 2 have a good time with 3’s.