SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee.

In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card.

The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a scam.

“The scammers don’t care. If they can get two, three eight hundred dollars off somebody, they’ll go on to the next person. And they are good at what they do so, unfortunately, they make a lot of money by doing this, it doesn’t always have to be thousands and thousands of dollars,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

In the second case, the individual didn’t lose any money.

Police say the person took down some information, hung up then called the local Xcel number, confirming the original caller was a scam.