2 People missing in Sioux County following Kenel Road wash-out

Two people are missing in Sioux County after parts of Kenel Road near HWY 1806 washed out due to heavy rain.

JR Red Tomahawk, HEO Supervisor with Standing Rock Roads Dept.

Two people were rescued from flash flooding this morning on the same stretch of roadway according to Sioux County officials. KX News has been told both people who were rescued are being treated at local hospitals.

Law Enforcement has called in back-up for heavy equipment to help in the search and move vehicles that are trapped.

Highway Patrol has sent up an aircraft to help in the search, that plane went up around 12:30. HP attempted to assist with aircraft this morning but the fog was too thick.

Anywhere between 5 and 7 inches of rain fell in that area, causing the flash flooding.



The Burleigh County Swift Water Rescue Team has been called in as of noon, however, they are not yet on the scene. A team of four will be assisting. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Mike Voigt says the scene is remote and the team will assess the scene once they get there.

Morton County’s dive team has also now been called to the area. The team sent down 8 along with ATV’s and boats.

KX News is following this developing story and will have more details as they become available.