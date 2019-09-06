Live Now
Police looking for 2 runaway teenagers from Minot

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding two runaway boys.

Thomas Farnsworth and Devon Dean were last seen on Sept. 1 NW of Minot.

Thomas is 17 years old with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a Detroit Tigers baseball cap.

LEFT: Thomas Farnsworth, RIGHT: Devon Dean

Devon is 14 years old with blond hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4” and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have seen them or know their whereabouts, call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701-857-6500.

