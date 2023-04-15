SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– You never know who you are sharing the road with. Today two men – each convicted of 8-DUIs – were booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.



42 year old Casey Skalla ended up in jail after a judge sentenced him to five years behind bars for his 8th DUI since 1999.

The second man is 48-year old Joshua Pratt. Sioux Falls police arrested him early this morning, after getting report of a car stuck on the train tracks near 14th Street and 7th Avenue, in central Sioux Falls.



According to court documents, Pratt is charged with his 4th D-U-I. But, when we looked through his criminal history we found eight-prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1995.



Following his most recent conviction in 2019, Pratt received a suspended sentence, meaning he wouldn’t have to serve any more prison time as long as he stayed out of trouble.