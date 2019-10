A fatal crash near Keene is under investigation.

At 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles, a semi and a 1928 International Harvester Truck, were both traveling east on Highway 23.

The driver of the semi rear-ended the truck, which caused the truck to spin into the westbound lane.

The 88-year-old man from New Town driving the truck was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital in Watford City where he died.

The driver of the semi had no injuries.

Charges are pending further investigation.