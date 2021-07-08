2 wildfires still burning in western ND, firefighters working on containment

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — One of two wildfires burning in the Badlands of western North Dakota has closed roads and part of a recreational trail system.

Rangers say the fire near the Elkhorn Ranch historic site has grown to about 4.7 square miles but is about 75% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed land in the area, including roads and part of the Maah Daah Hey Trail.

The closure spans parts of Billings and Golden Valley counties, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Another blaze, the Sand Creek fire, broke out nearby Monday.

That fire, which is northeast of the Elkhorn fire, has grown to 320 acres and is 20% contained.