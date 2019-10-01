2 women indicted for federal counts in pipeline damage

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two women accused of damaging valves and setting fire to construction equipment along an oil pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states have been indicted on federal charges in the case.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa said Tuesday that a grand jury on Sept. 19 indicted Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya on nine counts each, including conspiracy, use of fire in the commission of a felony and malicious use of fire.

The women claimed in a statement they released in 2017 that they had burned construction machinery, cut through pipe valves with a torch and set fires with gasoline, rags and tires along the Dakota Access pipeline route. The $3.8 billion pipeline crosses North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

It was not clear whether the women yet have attorneys. Publicly-listed phone numbers for the women could not be found Tuesday.

