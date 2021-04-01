2 years later no motive established in slaying of four

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A motive still has not been established two years after four people were found fatally shot and stabbed at a Mandan property management company and their accused killer moves toward his trial date, police said. RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, and employees Adam Fuehrer, Bill Cobb and his wife, Lois Cobb were found slain at the business on April 1, 2019. A Washburn chiropractor who lived in a mobile home park managed by RJR, Chad Isaak, is charged with four counts of murder. His trial is set to begin June 7. Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten says despite a quick arrest and gathered evidence, no motive for the killings has been established.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thursday's Forecast: Temp rise and so do the fire concerns

Summit Prairie Recovery Center

NDC APR 1

Shiloh Christian Baseball

Century Baseball

Richardton Fire

South 40 Beef, Mott

About 26% vaccinated

Immigrants in ND?

Vaccine Wear Off

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News