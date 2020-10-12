20 ICU beds, 240 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 11

North Dakota’s hospitals have 260 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,806 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.
That’s about 14 percent of all hospital beds in North Dakota.
That means 1,546 beds are currently occupied or otherwise not available in North Dakota hospitals, based on state health department numbers.
Every day around 3:00 p.m., the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.
That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.
According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals as of October 11 have 20 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 240 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.
In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 3 non-ICU beds are available between them.
In Minot, Trinity Health reports 2 ICU beds and 6 non-ICU beds available.
In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 7 non-ICU beds available.
In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 3 non-ICU beds available.
Below is the full bed availability report for October 11:
|FACILITY NAME
|STAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|STAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|Ashley – Ashley Medical Center
|0
|4
|Belcourt – Quentin Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility
|0
|17
|Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center
|0
|3
|Bismarck – Sanford Health
|1
|3
|Bottineau – St. Andrew’s Medical Center
|0
|0
|Bowman – Southwest Healthcare Services
|0
|15
|Cando – Towner County Medical Center
|0
|2
|Carrington – Carrington Health Center
|0
|4
|Cavalier – Pembina County Memorial Hospital
|0
|6
|Cooperstown – Cooperstown Medical Center
|0
|2
|Crosby – St. Luke’s Hospital
|0
|5
|Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center
|0
|20
|Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center
|0
|7
|Elgin – Jacobson Memorial Hospital
|0
|3
|Fargo – Essentia Health
|6
|12
|Fargo – Sanford Health
|4
|16
|Fargo – VA Hospital
|1
|0
|Ft. Yates – Standing Rock Indian Health Services
|0
|12
|Garrison – Garrison Memorial Hospital
|0
|9
|Grafton – Unity Medical Center
|0
|0
|Grand Forks – Altru Health System
|2
|10
|Harvey – St. Aloisius Medical Center
|0
|0
|Hazen – Sakakawea Medical Center
|0
|0
|Hettinger – West River Regional Medical Center
|0
|0
|Hillsboro – Sanford Medical Center
|0
|0
|Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center
|3
|13
|Kenmare – Trinity Kenmare Community Hospital
|0
|2
|Langdon – Cavalier County Memorial Hospital
|0
|4
|Linton – Linton Hospital
|0
|2
|Lisbon – Lisbon area Health Services
|0
|3
|Mayville – Sanford Medical Center (Union)
|0
|6
|McVille – Nelson County Hospital
|0
|5
|Minot – Trinity Health
|2
|6
|Northwood – Northwood Deaconess Health Center
|0
|4
|Oakes – Oakes Community Hospital
|0
|3
|Park River – First Care Health Center
|0
|2
|Rolla – Presentation Medical Center
|0
|3
|Rugby – Heart of America Medical Center
|0
|8
|Stanley – Mountrail County Medical Center
|0
|5
|Tioga – Tioga Medical Center
|1
|3
|Turtle Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Turtle Lake
|0
|6
|Valley City – Mercy Hospital
|0
|9
|Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems
|0
|3
|Williston – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center
|0
|3
|Wishek – Wishek Community Hospital
|0
|0
|TOTALS:
|20
|240
NOTE: Many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed count will always be zero.