20 ICU beds, 240 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 11

North Dakota’s hospitals have 260 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,806 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

That’s about 14 percent of all hospital beds in North Dakota.

That means 1,546 beds are currently occupied or otherwise not available in North Dakota hospitals, based on state health department numbers.

Every day around 3:00 p.m., the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals as of October 11 have 20 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 240 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 3 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 2 ICU beds and 6 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 7 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 3 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the full bed availability report for October 11: