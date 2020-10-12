20 ICU beds, 240 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 11

North Dakota’s hospitals have 260 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,806 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent to the North Dakota Department of Health.

That’s about 14 percent of all hospital beds in North Dakota.

That means 1,546 beds are currently occupied or otherwise not available in North Dakota hospitals, based on state health department numbers.

Every day around 3:00 p.m., the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals as of October 11 have 20 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 240 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

In the Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Medical Center report 1 available ICU bed and 3 non-ICU beds are available between them.

In Minot, Trinity Health reports 2 ICU beds and 6 non-ICU beds available.

In Dickinson, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 7 non-ICU beds available.

In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health reports 0 ICU beds and 3 non-ICU beds available.

Below is the full bed availability report for October 11:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Ashley – Ashley Medical Center04
Belcourt – Quentin Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility017
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center03
Bismarck – Sanford Health13
Bottineau – St. Andrew’s Medical Center00
Bowman – Southwest Healthcare Services015
Cando – Towner County Medical Center02
Carrington – Carrington Health Center04
Cavalier – Pembina County Memorial Hospital06
Cooperstown – Cooperstown Medical Center02
Crosby – St. Luke’s Hospital05
Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center020
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center07
Elgin – Jacobson Memorial Hospital03
Fargo – Essentia Health612
Fargo – Sanford Health416
Fargo – VA Hospital10
Ft. Yates – Standing Rock Indian Health Services012
Garrison – Garrison Memorial Hospital09
Grafton – Unity Medical Center00
Grand Forks – Altru Health System210
Harvey – St. Aloisius Medical Center00
Hazen – Sakakawea Medical Center00
Hettinger – West River Regional Medical Center00
Hillsboro – Sanford Medical Center00
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center313
Kenmare – Trinity Kenmare Community Hospital02
Langdon – Cavalier County Memorial Hospital04
Linton – Linton Hospital02
Lisbon – Lisbon area Health Services03
Mayville – Sanford Medical Center (Union)06
McVille – Nelson County Hospital05
Minot – Trinity Health26
Northwood – Northwood Deaconess Health Center04
Oakes – Oakes Community Hospital03
Park River – First Care Health Center02
Rolla – Presentation Medical Center03
Rugby – Heart of America Medical Center08
Stanley – Mountrail County Medical Center05
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center13
Turtle Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Turtle Lake06
Valley City – Mercy Hospital09
Watford City – McKenzie County H.C. Systems03
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center03
Wishek – Wishek Community Hospital00
TOTALS:20240
C: N.D. Department of Health. Data is reported each day at 3:00 PM.
NOTE: Many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed count will always be zero.

