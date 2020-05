We’re now learning the extent of an outbreak at a Traill County nursing home, and plans to handle it moving forward.

Luther Home in Mayville says 20 people — seven residents and 13 staff members — at its facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all of the positive cases were asymptomatic. A follow-up testing event is now scheduled for June 3.

Prior to the outbreak at Luther Home, Traill County had only two reported cases of coronavirus.