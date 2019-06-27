20-Year Sentence In Child Sex Abuse Case

Saying he is a risk to society, a district judge sentenced Tristan Enck to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl over several months.

The Kenmare man had entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and his attorney had requested a sentence of 10 years in prison.

The state was asking for 15 years.

But Judge Stacy Louser ignored those recommendations and sentenced Enck to 20 years plus ten years of probation.

The sentence followed emotional pleas from the victim, her mother, father, stepmother, and grandmother.

Calling him a monster and saying Enck had killed the innocence of a happy girl, the family members asked for the harshest possible sentence, which would have been life in prison without parole.

Judge Louser told Enck his attempts to blame the girl are offensive and show a lack of remorse.

The judge said that lack of owning up to his crime was a factor in the sentence handed down today.

Enck will serve his sentence at the state penitentiary.