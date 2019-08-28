2017 manslaughter case to head to ND Supreme Court

In 2017, Komikka Katrice Gregory was apprehended and charged with murder in the death of Ronald Thompson in Minot.

After a trial in 2017, Gregory was charged with murder, receiving the maximum sentence of 10 years. But when a 12-member jury trial was held in 2018, the jury found Gregory not guilty of murder. Instead, the jury found her guilty of manslaughter.

Gregory is now appealing her manslaughter charge to the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing that the guilty verdict for manslaughter was not supported by sufficient evidence.

Oral arguments for Gregory’s appeal will be heard Monday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.