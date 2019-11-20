2018 North Dakota Crash Summary report has been released. Here are some findings.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in North Dakota, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The crash summary is compiled by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) to provide information about motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and injuries in our state.

Here are some of the findings.

Research shows that 94% of motor vehicle crashes can be attributed to preventable human behavior, according to the Human Factors of Highway Safety.

The report said that 48% of 105 fatalities in 2018 were attributed to not wearing a seat belt (excludes those where seat belts do not apply including pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles and off-highway vehicles).

Alcohol-related fatalities (includes both toxicology confirmed and officer suspected alcohol involvement) made up 32% and 45% involved speed and/or aggressive driving.

A slight increase occurred from 2017 to 2018 in North Dakota motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities:

2017 2018 Crashes: 15,280 Crashes: 15,242 Injuries: 4,432 Injuries: 4,230 Fatalities: 116 Fatalities: 105

In 2018, males died in motor vehicle crashes 2.6 times more than females, at 72% to 28% respectively.

The report also said that historically, more fatalities occur during Labor Day and Memorial Day than other holidays. Here are the North Dakota holiday motor vehicle fatalities of 2018:

New Years: 3 Memorial Day: 1 Independence Day: 1 Labor Day: 2 Thanksgiving: 1 Christmas: 1

Speed and/or aggressive driving was a factor in over 40% of fatal crashes in North Dakota in 2018.

The report said that of the 42 drivers involved in fatal crashes in North Dakota in 2018 with speed and/or aggressive driving identified as a contributing factor, 86% were ages 21-54 and 83% were male.

North Dakota motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and injuries differed by county as well in 2018. Here are some numbers in our coverage area:

Burleigh Stark Ward Williams Crashes: 2,573 Crashes: 689 Crashes: 1,232 Crashes: 1,086 Fatalities: 2 Fatalities: 3 Fatalities: 7 Fatalities: 10 Injuries: 653 Injuries: 138 Injuries: 384 Injuries: 307

The NDDOT said you should remember the five “E’s” to prevent crashes, fatalities and injuries:

Education, environment, enforcement, engineering and emergency medical services.

To see the full report, CLICK HERE.

*Data for this document is collected by North Dakota law enforcement officers who complete a crash report when a crash on a public road involved a fatality, injury, or at least $1,000 in property damage.

Crashes that occur off of a public road (for example, on private property or parking lots) are not included.