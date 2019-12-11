2019 Meteorological Fall: Wettest Ever

BISMARCK — We are just days into Meteorological Winter and the National Weather Service (NWS) said fall was the wettest on record.

Officials said Meteorological Fall — which runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 — totaled 10.13 inches of precipitation.

That number beat out the old mark of 9.92 set in 1994.

That’s not all. The NWS said it was also the fourth snowiest ever with 30.2 inches of snow falling, just an inch below the all-time mark set back in 1991.

We spoke with NWS and they told us 2019 as a whole will also be record-breaking, no matter what happens the rest of this month.

“2019 is gonna go down as the second wettest year on record, and our records go back to the 1870s. And the only wetter year, the only other year with more precipitation than this year is 1876 when we had about 31 inches so this will end up the second wettest year on record,” said John Paul Martin with the NWS in Bismarck.

He added the Bismarck-Mandan area would need to get two inches of moisture by the end of the year to break the all-time mark.

The NWS said that means something astronomical would have to happen to break that record.