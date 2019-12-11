2019 Meteorological Fall: Wettest Ever

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — We are just days into Meteorological Winter and the National Weather Service (NWS) said fall was the wettest on record.

Officials said Meteorological Fall — which runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 — totaled 10.13 inches of precipitation.

That number beat out the old mark of 9.92 set in 1994.

That’s not all. The NWS said it was also the fourth snowiest ever with 30.2 inches of snow falling, just an inch below the all-time mark set back in 1991.

We spoke with NWS and they told us 2019 as a whole will also be record-breaking, no matter what happens the rest of this month.

“2019 is gonna go down as the second wettest year on record, and our records go back to the 1870s. And the only wetter year, the only other year with more precipitation than this year is 1876 when we had about 31 inches so this will end up the second wettest year on record,” said John Paul Martin with the NWS in Bismarck.

He added the Bismarck-Mandan area would need to get two inches of moisture by the end of the year to break the all-time mark.

The NWS said that means something astronomical would have to happen to break that record.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT"

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge