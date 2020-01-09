2020 Construction Preview: Burleigh County

BISMARCK — This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Wednesday, we continue that tour in Burleigh County.

Engineers told us they still need to wrap up a few projects from 2019, including the new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 1804 and North Washington Street.

The good news is, this year will be a down year for Burleigh County.

Crews have plans to chip seal around 10 roads across the county.

A pair of bridges will be replaced just outside of Baldwin on 26th Northeast and 197th Street Northeast.

Also on the agenda is how to prevent future landslides on River Road in Bismarck.

“There’s several different options to consider on that, maybe even a relocation of the road, moving it away from the hill a little bit, and those things need to be considered and we’ll review those as part of the design project,” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

Crews also have plans to begin land acquisition for a project on 43rd Avenue NE from 26th Street NE to Roosevelt Drive.