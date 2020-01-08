2020 Construction Preview: City Of Mandan

MANDAN — This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Tuesday, we continued our tour in the city of Mandan.

Officials said they have plenty of work planned in 2020, including wrapping up alley paving on the south side of town.

Once that’s done, the city will partner with the North Dakota Department of Transportation on a major Main Street improvement project.

Work will include converting Main Street from four lanes to a three-lane street with a center turning lane from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest.

We talked with the Mandan City Engineer who told us crews will also reconstruct a 20 square block area of the Midtown East portion of Mandan between 1st and 5th Streets Northeast and 1st and 4th Avenues Northeast.

Several roads in the northwest portion of the city will also be resurfaced.