Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

2020 Construction Preview: City Of Mandan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Tuesday, we continued our tour in the city of Mandan.

Officials said they have plenty of work planned in 2020, including wrapping up alley paving on the south side of town.

Once that’s done, the city will partner with the North Dakota Department of Transportation on a major Main Street improvement project.

Work will include converting Main Street from four lanes to a three-lane street with a center turning lane from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest.

We talked with the Mandan City Engineer who told us crews will also reconstruct a 20 square block area of the Midtown East portion of Mandan between 1st and 5th Streets Northeast and 1st and 4th Avenues Northeast.

Several roads in the northwest portion of the city will also be resurfaced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge