2020 Construction Preview: Morton County

MANDAN — This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Monday, we’re starting with Morton County.

County engineers told us they’ve added an extra quarter of a million dollars, already budgeted this year, to go toward graveling 60 to 70 miles of county roads.

Many of the roads on the list to be re-graveled will be to the west of New Salem.

Also on the agenda is the replacement of the Sims Bridge in the town of Sims, dating back to 1916.

Morton County Engineer John Saiki told us even though the bridge is being replaced with a modern structure, it will find a new life nearby.

“It’s a pony truss, it’s very narrow and has limited capacity, and so we’re going to replace that with a double-barrel box, and the Sims Historical Society has agreed to take the old bridge and preserve it and move it over by the old church,” said Saiki.

In all, Morton County plans to spend nearly $1.5 million on construction projects this year.

