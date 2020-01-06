2020 Construction Preview: Morton County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — This week, KX News is giving you an early look at the construction that could impact your commute in 2020.

Monday, we’re starting with Morton County.

County engineers told us they’ve added an extra quarter of a million dollars, already budgeted this year, to go toward graveling 60 to 70 miles of county roads.

Many of the roads on the list to be re-graveled will be to the west of New Salem.

Also on the agenda is the replacement of the Sims Bridge in the town of Sims, dating back to 1916.

Morton County Engineer John Saiki told us even though the bridge is being replaced with a modern structure, it will find a new life nearby.

“It’s a pony truss, it’s very narrow and has limited capacity, and so we’re going to replace that with a double-barrel box, and the Sims Historical Society has agreed to take the old bridge and preserve it and move it over by the old church,” said Saiki.

In all, Morton County plans to spend nearly $1.5 million on construction projects this year.

Tuesday, we’ll stay in Morton County and talk about what projects in Mandan might slow you down in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

Be Local 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be Local 2"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"

Political Cocaine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Political Cocaine"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19"

Watford PD Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford PD Crash"

our redeemers basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "our redeemers basketball"

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge