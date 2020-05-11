2020 North Dakota State Fair Canceled

The 2020 North Dakota State Fair has officially been canceled.
Fair officials report the cancelation is due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health and safety of all.
All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account.
It is not necessary to contact the Fair, as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.
“We want to thank all of the loyal North Dakota State Fair goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair General Manager. “It just reminds us all what makes this state and city so special and make us in the State Fair family even more determined to make next year’s Fair even greater, when it’s safer for us to be together again.”