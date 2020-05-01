2021-2023 biennium budget guidelines

State agencies in North Dakota will need to slash their budgets by a significant amount in the coming years.

That was the message Governor Burgum sent today, as he outlined his guidelines for the 2021 to 2023 budget cycle. The governor pointed to a downturn in tax collections in large part because of slumping crude oil prices and production in western North Dakota. He says most agencies should plan for a 5 to 15 percent spending reduction. That includes cuts to public schools, higher education, and Medicaid funding. The Governor says along with the challenge, is opportunity.

“That’s an opportunity for us to innovate like never before, to cut red tape like never before, to figure out a way to transform and deliver services and serve our citizens better than ever before, and do that with world class outcomes and do that at a lower cost,” Governor Doug Burgum said.

Governor Burgum says he’s already spoken to state legislative leaders about his guidelines for the budget cycle, which starts next year.