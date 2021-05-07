2021 Governor’s Photo Contest kicks off

The governor is asking you to put your artistic talents to the test as another edition of the Governor’s Photo Contest gets underway.

The contest celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and the appeal of the state’s wide-open spaces.

This year’s categories are Road Trips, Recreation, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND.

One winner will be selected in each category and will get a $200 cash prize.

Plus, a Best in Show will also be selected from the winners, and that photographer will get an additional $300 and a one-year basic membership to AAA.

You can even submit more than one photo.

It’s open now through Aug. 31.

