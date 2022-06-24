Every year, the Bismarck – Mandan Chamber of Commerce and their Ad Hoc Committee honor local celebrities and businesses at their Celebrate Bismarck – Mandan Award Ceremony.

This year, three new awards will be given out to businesses and noteworthy people in the community focused on empowering larger businesses, women in business, and workers who go above and beyond.

Here’s a list of the different awards that will be presented to BisMan individuals and businesses during the ceremony.

1: Golden Eagle Award – The prestigious Golden Eagle will be awarded to a member of the Chamber EDC member with an active record of military support in the area. This award was created to recognize those in support of our local armed forces. Those who submit nominees must explain how the business supports the military. Examples of past winners include Gate City Bank, Cloverdale Foods, Bismarck State College, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

2: New Entrepreneur of the Year Award – This award can be granted to members of the EDC who owns their own business, serving as the majority owner with a three-year track record and no more than seven years in business. Those who submit nominees must explain the business supports social responsibility, community service, and civic engagement. Examples of past winners include Grand Junction Grilled Subs, Pirogue Grill, and Advanced Fleet Services.

3: Small Business of the Year Award – This award can be won by any business that is a member of the EDC which hires under 50 employees. Nominees must demonstrate social responsibility, community service, civic engagement, growth in opportunities for employees, and increases in sales and unit volume. Previous winners include Sylvan Learning, Verge Fitness, and the Bismarck Aero Center.

4: Large Business of the Year Award – This is one of the three new awards for the ceremony, for EDC member businesses with 51 or more employees. Nominees must demonstrate social responsibility, community service, civic engagement, growth in opportunities for employees, and increases in sales and unit volume.

5: The Granite Award – This old-time aware celebrates the oldest members of the business beat in Bisman. Nominees for the award must not only be a member of the Chamber EDC over the last 5 years, as well as 50 years in business in the area. They must also be involved in community activities. Past winners of the Granite Award include EMC Insurance, Skeels Electric, and the Big Boy Restaurant. This award will be given out at the 2023 EDC Annual Dinner.

6: Women-Owned Business of the Year Award – This is another of the three new awards for the ceremony, and can be given to any female EDC member who serves as the majority owner of a business. Nominees must display social responsibility, community service, civic engagement, growth in opportunities for employees, and increases in sales and unit volume.

7: Service Award of the Year – This is the last of the three new awards for the ceremony, and is to be awarded to an employee of a company with the Chamber EDC. Any individual who serves a majority owner is eligible for the award and must display a ‘go-to’ attitude, a tendency to get things done, and the ability to give peace of mind to their company.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Thursday, September 22, at the Baymont Inn in Mandan. Admission is $40 for Chamber EDC Members and $75 for general admission.

The Chamber EDC will be accepting applications for nominees until Friday, July 8. If you know an individual or business you would like to nominate for any of these awards, you can fill out the nomination form on the Chamber EDC’s website.