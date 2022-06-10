It’s election day in North Dakota and, for some candidates, that means learning whether or not they will go on to the November general election. For others, the candidates will learn whether or not their campaigns at the local and county levels have brought them victory.

The Secretary of State’s office notes on its election website there are 671,031 eligible voters for the June primary election. Historically, about 1 in 4 North Dakota voters take part in the June primaries. In the June 9, 2020 primary election, for example, 28 percent of the eligible voters went out and cast ballots.

Polls opened in many counties at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Most polls will close at 7:00 p.m.

