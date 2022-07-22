NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The State School Superintendent announced that teachers in Bismarck, Linton, Hunter , and Grand Forks are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The four teachers were chosen from a group of 48 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year, who were named last spring

Of the four, two our from our area, Megan Wald of Kintyre and Abby DuBord of Bismarck.

Dubord is a first-grade teacher at Centennial Elementary. Wald is a business education instructor at Linton High School.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year winner will receive a $15,000 grant to use for promoting the teaching profession.

2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year candidates

State School Superintendent Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum will reveal the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year in September.