The United Way raised $328,564 over the last year.

Today, they put that money to use and handed out grants to 23 local non-profits.

One of them, the Minot Commission on Aging says they plan to use the money for its “meals on wheels” program, which helps seniors stay in their homes longer.

The YWCA, Full Steam Ahead and Backpack Buddies are just a few other non-profits that received funding.