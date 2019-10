MINOT — Mrs. Renfandt and Miss Duletski’s 2nd-grade classes from South Prarie Public School donated several items to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter (SVAS) and read to the animals.

The shelter now has new cat toys, food and litter; dog toys, food and leashes; food bowls, dish soap, paper towels and toilet paper.

Here are some photos of the students reading to SVAS animals:

They finished their day with dilly bars at Oak Park, and an adorable shout out to our Meteorologist Tom Schrader: