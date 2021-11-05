3 plead not guilty to defrauding banks in Beulah, Glen Ullin

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former bank president, his father and another man have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that accuse them of attempting to defraud banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin.

Thirty-four-year-old Brady Torgerson is charged with bank fraud, misapplication of funds, making false entries in bank records and aggravated identity theft, crimes that allegedly occurred while he was employed by The Union Bank in Glen Ullin and First Security Bank-West in Beulah.

His 60-year-old father, Brent Torgerson, and 32-year-old Kelly Huffman are charged with misapplication of bank funds. Both men were bank employees.

