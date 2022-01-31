93% of North Dakota’s land is held by private ownership, and the North Dakota Farm Bureau (NDFB) is opposed to any government entity taking private property without compensation and due process.

That’s why NDFB sponsored two separate informational meetings last week, in Dickinson and New Salem, regarding The Biden Administration’s 30-by-30 initiative, a plan they are calling a federal land grab.

On January 20-21, President Biden signed his “Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.”



In the order, President Biden set a goal of conserving at least 30 percent of US lands and waters by 2030.



However, NDFB says the Administration has given very little information, and they are concerned it will cost North Dakota farmers and ranchers their land and threaten food production.

NDFB hosted agriculture advocate Trent Loos to speak at last week’s “Stop 30-by-30” meetings.

Loos told KX that the Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report in January 2022 retooling the plan and renaming it the “American the Beautiful” plan.

The plan is currently in the comment period, and the Biden Administration is waiting to hear back from tribes, farmers, ranchers, forest owners, conservation groups, firefighters, and other stakeholders on best use practices to conserve the lands.

However, Loos says the federal government has no constitutional grounds for seizing private property – and farmers and ranchers have a better track record and greater incentive to conserve.

“What we’re opposed to is the federal government telling us how to implement conservation in what they always do, and they have a perfect track record of putting preservation in place which leads to environmental disaster / because this is about domestic food as a means to national security, and make sure they understand what the Federal government is trying to do to their food supply. It will restrict the access that American and global citizens have to food,” said Loos.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle showed his support for the Stop 30-by-30 campaign, and that he attended Trent Loos’s speech at the Dickinson meeting.

Eberle wrote, quote: “Trent Loos, an agriculture advocate, spoke with great passion and knowledge about how this will have an impact on our food supply, and a result of this land grab.”

Sheriff Eberle went on to further write in his tweet, quote: “As your Constitutional Sheriff, I stand with our ranchers and farmers, and will deputize as many of our citizens in Bowman County as necessary to bring a halt to this unconstitutional act.”