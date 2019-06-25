30-Year Sentence In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A Belcourt man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of sexual assault against a child under 12 years old.

Federal Judge James Maxwell Moody, Junior, imposed the mandatory minimum sentence on 30-year-old Calvin Keith Delorme.

A jury found him guilty after a two-day trial in March.

He was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl over a period of several years when the girl was left in his care.

Delorme’s sentence also requires life-long probation to follow his incarceration.