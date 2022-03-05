A local organization is taking a stand against human trafficking.

Today at Midway Lanes community members were invited out to a fundraising event to “Spare

Trafficking” in the Peace Garden State.

31:8 Project describes human trafficking as a form of modern day slavery, that anyone can be a victim of.

Stacy Schaffer says her purpose is to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Founder of 31:8 Project, Stacy Schaffer says “Regardless of who you are or what your age is, anyone can fall victim to human trafficking. Our goal is by raising awareness and spreading education about human trafficking that more people will not fall victim to this but will also be able to protect their family and friends”

31:8 Project was created to raise awareness for human trafficking. The organization focuses on teaching about sex trafficking and working to prevent it in North Dakota.

Schaffer says, “Really our goal is to not just raise awareness on human trafficking but also to provide opportunities for mentorship for survivors who have fallen victim to human trafficking

Although bowling is fun for the whole family, the event was an opportunity for community members to learn about this serious issue.

Participant Amy Hollar says, she’s not the best bowler but she’s here for the cause. “I think this is one of those causes in the community that are a lot of us are affected by and we aren’t just certain how. I think it’s a great opportunity to learn about the mission and what’s being done to combat human trafficking.”

Since Schaffer started 31:8 Project in 2013, the North Dakota Trafficking Task Force has helped over 600 people.

Schaffer explains, “Out of that percentage, over half are North Dakota residents. So it’s definitely a problem in our state, it’s not just other people coming to our state, it’s happening right here.”

47 teams participated in this year’s fundraiser. Schaffer says this is the biggest turn out in 6 years.

“Yes we’re having fun but each table also has information about human trafficking because in order to combat it, we have to learn about it.”

The fundraiser also included raffles and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $10,000 at this years fundraiser. All funds raised will go to mentoring survivors of human trafficking in our area.