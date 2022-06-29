WEST FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — One man was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash near West Fargo.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling west on Interstate 94 around 9:05 p.m. when the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle, it began to wobble and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle before it came to rest on the median shoulder.

The 36-year-old man was thrown into the median and was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact. Although the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and EMS services attempted to provide medical treatment, the individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.