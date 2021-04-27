3rd Street Closures in downtown Bismarck

Starting Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, several closures along 3rd Street in downtown Bismarck will be in effect for approximately ten days as part of a water main replacement project.

3rd Street closures:

Rosser Avenue and East Avenue B

***traffic will be shifted to the east side of 3rd Street and parking will be removed for approximately ten days to install water main along 3rd Street as part of the water main replacement project. The west approach of East Avenue A will be closed to traffic.

Access to the MDU parking area along the west side of 3rd Street north of Avenue A will be maintained.

Traffic on Rosser Avenue will be shifted to the south half of the roadway for an excavation pit in the northwest quadrant of the 3rd Street and Rosser Avenue intersection. Parking will be removed along the south side of Rosser Avenue between 3rd Street and 2nd Street.

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

Rosser Avenue and Broadway

3rd street between Rosser Avenue and Broadway will also be closed. The intersection of Thayer Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed to east/west traffic.

Access to the parking lot in the southeast corner of 3rd Street and Rosser Avenue will be maintained from the north. Parking between Broadway and Rosser Avenue will be removed on both sides of 3rd Street.

Potential local detour routes 4th Street or 2nd Street for north/south traffic and Broadway or Rosser Avenue east/west. View the detour map attached.

Third Street should be reopened to traffic May 7th.

For more information please regarding the closure and detours visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.