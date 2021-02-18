4 deaths, 134 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 836

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,034.

Also, the state health department Wednesday confirmed two cases of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus, a version that is reportedly more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 836 as of February 17. That’s up 39 cases from February 16.

The last time active positives were that low was July 21, 2020, when 836 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,404 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

32 were in Cass County

16 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Stark County

6 were in Ward County

11 were in Williams County

1 was in Morton County

Deaths

4 deaths were reported.

Man in his 80s from Adams

Man in his 70s from Cass County

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County

Woman in her 80s from Stark County

A total of 1,435 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,187 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 236 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,763 people are considered recovered from the 99,034 positive cases, an increase of 74 people from February 16.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 17 (74) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (134).

Hospitalizations

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 17, down 12 from February 16. A total of 3,845 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.