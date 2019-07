Jurors took less than 45 minutes to return a verdict of guilty today against a Berthold man.

Coby Edwards was convicted of Gross Sexual Misconduct for his sexual assaults on a young girl.

The trial began Monday and concluded this morning.

The jury got the case at 12:30 and by 1:10 this afternoon, jurors had decided on the guilty verdict.

Edwards faces up to life in prison without parole.

Judge Doug Mattson ordered a pre-sentence investigation – no sentencing date has been set.