47th annual Downtowners Street Fair goes on amid pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the 47th year in a row, downtown Bismarck blocked off roads to welcome arts and food vendors for the Downtowners street fair.

White tents lined the streets as hundreds turned out to buy food and explore the crafts, but the fair looked a little different this year.

The Downtown Businesses Association of Bismarck says there were half as many vendor booths this year, and no seating areas or live music. It also recommended wearing a mask, but few were seen with one on.

One jewelry vendor came all the way from Phoenix, Arizona because while her local fairs have been canceled, Bismarck’s haven’t been.

“This is only the second fair we’ve had,” Mary Ann Bergeron, owner of Affordable Designs, said. “I came up from Arizona in June, and everything’s been canceled except for the Capital A’Fair, and the street fair here in Bismarck, but everything else has been canceled.”

The two-day fair wrapped up 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football Frenzy 2 9-18

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-18

Embrace Update

Education Center funded

Drought Update

Friday, November 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Girl's Golf

YHF

Mental Health

Flu Shots

Special Service

Good Vibrations Modern Quilt Shop

1-on-1 with White House

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/18

Epidemiologists

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/18

Friday's Forecast: Increasing haze & warm temperatures

Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

FURRY FRI SEPT 18

NDC SEPT 18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss