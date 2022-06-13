NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The five tribal nations of North Dakota gathered today with the state to better build the community.

The fourth annual state-tribal partnership conference began this morning at the Bismarck Event Center.

About 250 people attended the two day conference. Governor Doug Burgum welcomed tribal members and other attendees this morning. Burgum was one of many other key-note speakers that talked about how they can help the progress between the state and North Dakota’s tribal nations.

They talked about what they can do to enhance tribal engagement and tackle issues, like the Native American incarceration rate.

“The last conversation was creating a more culture inclusive environment with the department of corrections, and how can we be more inclusive and really try to attack that recidivism rate of Native Americans in the state system at the core. Just be more open and respectful as a partner,” said Nathan Davis, Executive Director of Native Affairs in North Dakota.

According to the organization, Vera, Native Americans make up only 5% of North Dakota’s population but more than 20% of the state’s prison population.

Davis said that whether you’re tribal or non-tribal, we’re all citizens of the state of North Dakota and building that mutual respect will help better our future.