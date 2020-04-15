Live Now
6 arrested after Rolette County Sheriff’s Office find drugs, firearms

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday morning, south of Rolla.

Officers searched two rural residences and several sheds on the property. Officers seized various suspected illegal substances, prescription drugs, firearms and narcotics distribution materials.

Officers arrested these six people. Official charges are expected Wednesday.

McKenzie Kuhn:
-Reckless endangerment C Felony

Michael Guilbert:
-Conspiracy to control a controlled substance, methamphetamine B Felony
-Reckless Endangerment C Felony

Joey Lassonde:
-Reckless endangerment C Felony

Larry “Barney” Guilbert:
-Possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery, methamphetamine, B Felony
-Reckless endangerment C Felony
-Sale of prescription drug without a license C Felony
-Possession of drug paraphernalia C Felony
-Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine A Misdemeanor

Shawna Guilbert:
-Possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery, Methamphetamine, B Felony
-Reckless endangerment C Felony
-Possession of drug paraphernalia C Felony

Arlen Martin:
-Possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery, methamphetamine, B Felony
-Reckless endangerment C Felony
-Possession of drug paraphernalia C Felony

