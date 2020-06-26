$69 million approved for Economic Resiliency Grant

$69 million of CARES Act funding has been approved for the new Economic Resiliency Grant.

Businesses in North Dakota have been able to reopen for nearly two months now, but getting customers back in has been the hard part. This grant will allow any business to receive up to $50,000 for customer safety improvements to their locations. These improvements can be anything such as expanding dining areas, putting up partitions or installing contactless technology.

“Our businesses are closest to the customer and they know what their customer needs. And so we could see requests for things like technology to place a QR scanner on a restaurant table so that everyone who has a cell phone, which is everyone, can scan it and have the menu come up on their phone so we’re not touching menus,” said North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer.

Applications for the Economic Resiliency Grant open July 24. Kommer says the goal is to have the money going out to businesses by Sept. 11.