6th annual Ride to Remember raises money for fire departments

For the sixth year in a row, the Fire & Iron Motorcycle club is raising money for firefighters on the anniversary of 9/11.

Starting at Mandan Fire Station 1, participants pay $20 to join the Ride to Remember, which raises money for local fire stations.

Riders stop at the Flasher, Elgin, Glen Ullin and New Salem stations, which will receive the funds for new equipment. The club’s president says the charities differ each year, but remembering the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11 and supporting those working today, remains at the forefront.

“Giving these small towns a little bit of money to get gear, get air packs, to get firetrucks. I mean, it’s huge. Anything we can do to help,” club President Mike Forrest said. “It’s all about brotherhood.”

Forrest said last year they raised about $6,000 for suicide prevention among firefighters.

