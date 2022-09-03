North Dakota drivers are not always following the law behind the wheel.

In fact, our state has the highest percentage of suspended drivers in the nation on the roads today.

That’s according to a study by one insurance company, Insurefy.

From over a 3-year period, North Dakota prosecutors have filed over 25 thousand “driving under suspension” charges.

And right now, over 7-percent of drivers do not have a legal license.

So why are so many drivers on the roads without a proper license?

These drivers told our traffic courts that they simply have to drive to work, and there are not much public transportation options in the rural areas.