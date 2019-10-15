70 years later, woman says now she can help others heal as well

MINOT — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in the U.S., one in three women and one in six men have experienced some form of sexual violence in their life.

This is the story of one woman who is using her traumatic past to help encourages others.

“This is going to be someone that your child knows. This is going to be someone that your child trusts,” said Edna Sailor; survivor, author and advocate for the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse (NAASCA).

And for Edna, that was the case.

Before the age of 12, she was molested by five different predators, or criminals as she likes to call them. She said the only way she knew to deal with what happened to her, was to write.

“When I was molested, when I had those bad things happen to me, I would run to a nearby alfalfa field and I would burrow down in the field and cry or scream. And when I felt OK or safe, then I would come out,” said Edna.

70 years later, Edna said she now has the strength to help others heal as well, but before anyone can heal, they have to be aware.

“The major reason I do this is awareness and prevention because if we can create a big enough orbit for people to understand what’s going on, we can help prevent some of the instances,” said Edna.

Her book was released last year, and only then could she come to grips with what happened to her at a young age.

Children and adults that are affected by abuse or assault can see a lifetime of trauma from the events that happen to them.

“They start to have internal or external reactions. What I mean by that is sometimes they may be more aggressive because they don’t know how to explain what happens to them or what they are seeing,” said Carrie Ozuna, children’s programs and clinical services coordinator for Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

Any sort of abuse or violence should be taken seriously, and Ozuna said people can’t talk about what they don’t know.

“Sometimes parents are worried about using the correct anatomy terms with their children and explaining to them that these are body parts and if someone touches them, you can talk to us about it,” said Ozuna.

“As for Edna, she will continue to be an advocate, and push people to find their own alfalfa field,” said Ozuna.

“Putting the pieces back together, will the window ever look the same? It won’t,” said Edna.

Edna and Ozuna both said creating an open relationship with your children is important, and you should believe them if they are comfortable to come to you about being abused.

