The Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced Agricultural Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund awards for three projects.

The ADD Fund is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture in association with the Bank of North Dakota.

The fund was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses that demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for farmers and ranchers, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy.

The types of projects eligible for the fund include but are not limited to, food production and processing facilities, feed or pet food processing facilities, commodity processing facilities, agriculture product manufacturing and animal production facilities.

The awards totaling $750,000 were approved at the ADD quarterly meeting May 19 in Watford City.